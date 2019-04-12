Travel Safely When Ringing In New Year's

Home
Drivers on the Illinois Tollway system are required to pay tolls as indicated by signs posted at toll plazas.
Customers who pay cash may find themselves in an unattended toll plaza lane or in an I-PASS or Pay Online lane. If this happens, continue driving forward. Do not back up at any time--it is unsafe. Make note of your location by identifying the toll plaza name or number or the nearest milepost.
You will be required to identify the unpaid toll location when submitting your payment. Payments must be made within the 7-day grace period and can be made online or by mail.
Failure to pay the proper toll will result in the issuance of a Notice of Toll Violation requiring the registered owner of the vehicle to pay fines, as well as the unpaid tolls at the cash rate.
Notices of Toll Violation are sent to customers who accumulate three or more toll violations within a 12-month period. The Tollway will send out a violation notice within 90 days of the user's third violation.
A Notice of Toll Violation will come in the mail and include a photo of one of the violation events that the Illinois Tollway has on record, as well as details of the date, time and location of each violation event.
Celebrating the New Year’s holiday with a drink or two? Then please start 2020 safely by designating a driver, grabbing a cab, booking a ride-share, or taking public transportation. The Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police District 15 are reminding drivers that alcohol and automobiles...
Illinois Tollway employees and our customers gave St. Nick a run for his money this holiday season, swooping in to drop off a record number of toys, games, dolls and bikes at Tollway headquarters for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. When the toys were tallied, the Tollway...
Partnership with Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association Encourages Teens to “Get Winter Ready” The Illinois Tollway is expanding efforts to equip driver education...
Tollway customers can "follow" each of the five tollways – the Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80), Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90), Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88), the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355), and the Illinois Route 390 Tollway – to receive real-time roadway incident and pavement condition information to help plan their trips.
Tollway Trip Tweets include information about the type of incident, the location by nearest crossroad and milepost, and the subsequent impact on traffic, such as lane closures. They also inlcude information regarding pavement conditions during inclement weather.
Tollway Trip Tweets are an informational service to be used by customers only when they are not operating a vehicle. It is against the law to email, text or tweet while driving in Illinois.
Remember: If you see ANY vehicle stopped on the side of the road with flashing lights #GiveThemDistance. Slow down. Change Lanes Safely. #Move Over. It's the law in Illinois.
