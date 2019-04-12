Travel Safely When Ringing In New Year's

Unpaid Tolls

Drivers on the Illinois Tollway system are required to pay tolls as indicated by signs posted at toll plazas.

Customers who pay cash may find themselves in an unattended toll plaza lane or in an I-PASS or Pay Online lane. If this happens, continue driving forward. Do not back up at any time--it is unsafe. Make note of your location by identifying the toll plaza name or number or the nearest milepost.

You will be required to identify the unpaid toll location when submitting your payment. Payments must be made within the 7-day grace period and can be made online or by mail.

