Travel Safely When Ringing In New Year's

Follow Us

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

News, Stories 
and Insights from
Inside the Tollway

Read More

New Year's Eve

Get Details

It's As Easy As 1-2-3

Learn More

Prepare for Winter Weather

Learn more

Watch Our Public Service Announcement and
Take the Pledge Today

Pledge Now

I-PASS customers
pay 50% less than
customers who pay cash

Get I-PASS

 
 
 
 
 
 
Customer Service
Let our superior customer service help you.
Board Information
Find details on the Tollway’s Board of Directors.
Pay Tolls/Violations
Pay or learn more about unpaid tolls and violations.
Projects
Get information on roadway construction on the Tollway.
Doing Business
Learn how you can do business with the Illinois Tollway.
Diversity
Find out more about the Tollway’s dedication to Diversity.

Unpaid Tolls

Drivers on the Illinois Tollway system are required to pay tolls as indicated by signs posted at toll plazas.

Customers who pay cash may find themselves in an unattended toll plaza lane or in an I-PASS or Pay Online lane. If this happens, continue driving forward. Do not back up at any time--it is unsafe. Make note of your location by identifying the toll plaza name or number or the nearest milepost. 

You will be required to identify the unpaid toll location when submitting your payment. Payments must be made within the 7-day grace period and can be made online or by mail. 

 

About Unpaid Tolls

 

Pay Tolls Using Trip Calculator

Violations

Failure to pay the proper toll will result in the issuance of a Notice of Toll Violation requiring the registered owner of the vehicle to pay fines, as well as the unpaid tolls at the cash rate.

Notices of Toll Violation are sent to customers who accumulate three or more toll violations within a 12-month period. The Tollway will send out a violation notice within 90 days of the user's third violation.

A Notice of Toll Violation will come in the mail and include a photo of one of the violation events that the Illinois Tollway has on record, as well as details of the date, time and location of each violation event.

 

About Violations

 

Interactive Tollway Map


Inside The Tollway

Travel Safely When Ringing In New Year's

Celebrating the New Year’s holiday with a drink or two? Then please start 2020 safely by designating a driver, grabbing a cab, booking a ride-share, or taking public transportation. The Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police District 15 are reminding drivers that alcohol and automobiles...

Read full articleAboutTravel Safely When Ringing In New Year's »

Record Number of Toys Donated

Illinois Tollway employees and our customers gave St. Nick a run for his money this holiday season, swooping in to drop off a record number of toys, games, dolls and bikes at Tollway headquarters for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. When the toys were tallied, the Tollway...

Read full articleAboutRecord Number of Toys Donated »

Illinois Tollway Launches New Driver Education Resources on Winter Weather Preparedness

Partnership with Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association Encourages Teens to “Get Winter Ready”     The Illinois Tollway is expanding efforts to equip driver education...

Read full articleAboutIllinois Tollway Launches New Driver Education Resources on Winter Weather Preparedness »

Travel Safely When Ringing In New Year's

Celebrating the New Year’s holiday with a drink or two? Then please start 2020 safely by designating a driver, grabbing a cab, booking a ride-share, or taking public transportation. The Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police District 15 are reminding drivers that alcohol and automobiles...

Read full articleAboutTravel Safely When Ringing In New Year's »

Record Number of Toys Donated

Illinois Tollway employees and our customers gave St. Nick a run for his money this holiday season, swooping in to drop off a record number of toys, games, dolls and bikes at Tollway headquarters for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. When the toys were tallied, the Tollway...

Read full articleAboutRecord Number of Toys Donated »

Illinois Tollway Launches New Driver Education Resources on Winter Weather Preparedness

Partnership with Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association Encourages Teens to “Get Winter Ready”     The Illinois Tollway is expanding efforts to equip driver education...

Read full articleAboutIllinois Tollway Launches New Driver Education Resources on Winter Weather Preparedness »

Get Real Time Roadway Condition and Incident Alerts

Tollway customers can "follow" each of the five tollways – the Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80), Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90), Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88), the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355), and the Illinois Route 390 Tollway – to receive real-time roadway incident and pavement condition information to help plan their trips.

Tollway Trip Tweets include information about the type of incident, the location by nearest crossroad and milepost, and the subsequent impact on traffic, such as lane closures. They also inlcude information regarding pavement conditions during inclement weather.

Tollway Trip Tweets are an informational service to be used by customers only when they are not operating a vehicle. It is against the law to email, text or tweet while driving in Illinois. 

Remember: If you see ANY vehicle stopped on the side of the road with flashing lights #GiveThemDistance. Slow down. Change Lanes Safely. #Move Over. It's the law in Illinois.